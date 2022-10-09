Five witch movies to watch this October – El Sol de Hermosillo

Do you believe in witches? Most of the time they are old, with a hooked nose, with a hunchback, but they can also become beautiful, captivating and hypnotic women, they know the secrets of life and death better than any man.

These are organized in prohibited and obscene groups; they have knowledge of magic and medicine that rivals that of the wisest, in addition to being more effective.

We present you the top five witch movies, from the most conventional, to the most terrifying and visceral, these have been since the beginning of cinema history.

In the first position is “Mary Poppins” from the year 1964, it is a fantasy musical film, it is about the typical Disney good witch, who gets involved as a magical nanny who comes to the aid of a middle-class family, high, where the father is obsessed with social advancement, and the children Jane and Michael intend to get his attention at any cost.

The clip “The Curse of the Witches” from 1990, is in the top two, and tells about Luke, a boy passionate about the mystery and witchcraft stories that his grandmother explains to him during his trip to England.

In addition, together with her, he discovers that the hotel where they would stay during the holidays is full of witches, since an annual convention has been convened. The young man will try to unmask them and disrupt their evil plan to turn all the children in England into simple mice.

The third film that you can see these days of October is “Practically Magic” from 1998, in which the actresses Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman appear, tells the story about the loves and disappointments of two young orphan witches who weigh a singular family curse.

The next one is “Abracadabra” from 1993, a Disney production, which is lost between light horror and comedy, dealing with three witches, who wish to become immortal but run into children or teenagers who change their plans, recently just released the second movie, “Abracadabra 2” which is on the Disney Plus platform.

The fifth and last is “The Witch” of the year 2016, it is an American / Canadian film, of the supernatural horror genre, it is about the chilling story of a family of five members that falls apart because of their fears and that they cannot cope to an inevitable evil, can be found on Netflix.