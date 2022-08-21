Five women die in Florida after accident with driver against traffic

Miami- Five women died and another person is in critical condition as a result of an accident caused by driving in the wrong direction this Saturday on the Palmetto Expressway, a major highway in the south of the state of FloridaUSA.

The Miami-Dade County Fire Department, where the Palmetto Expressway runs, reported that the accident occurred around 4:30 this morning.

The event occurred because a car driven by an individual who survived the crash was traveling in the opposite direction, causing a collisionincident that was attended by units of the Florida Highway Patrol.

Marc Chavers, division chief of the Miami-Dade Fire Department, indicated that the 5 deceased – all women – were traveling in one of the cars involved, a Honda brand model that was destroyed by the strong impact.

Available information indicates that the man who was driving the wrong way that caused the accident was trapped inside his car and was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center hospital, where he currently remains in critical condition.

Several westbound lanes of that freeway remain closed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zU0lCuzZyUI