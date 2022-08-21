Five women killed in Palmetto crash near Hialeah

The westbound lanes on SR 826/Palmetto were closed on Saturday morning, August 20, 2022, after a driver in a silver Infiniti sedan, who was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes near Northwest 57th Avenue in Hialeah, collided head-on with a gray Honda sedan carrying five women. The women died, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Five women have died following a horrific wrong-way crash early Saturday on the Palmetto Freeway in the Hialeah area.

According to Lt. Alejandro Camacho, spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a man driving his Infiniti sedan eastbound on the westbound lanes of State Highway 826 near Northwest 57th Avenue crashed head-on into a gray Honda sedan carrying five women around 4:30 a.m.

All five perished in the crash, Camacho added.

The driver who was driving in the wrong lanes was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries, Camacho added.

At this time, investigators have not released the identity of any of the victims, nor the name of the driver of the Honda.

Authorities are asking motorists to avoid taking the westbound Palmetto lanes as they remain closed.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Translation of Jorge Posada

This story was originally published on August 20, 2022 0:12 pm.