Five years in prison for a man for defrauding 14,000 people

A New Jersey man was sentenced to five years in prison for a fraud of more than 400,000 dollars with his girlfriend and a indigent war veteran by GoFundMean online donation platform, reports the local press on Monday.

“People really wanted to believe it was true,” Burlington County, New Jersey, prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said in a statement. “But it was all a lie, and it was illegal. Our office is pleased to see justice done for over 14,000 kind-hearted people who thought they were helping someone who was living in dire straits.”

The fraud began in 2017 when Mark D’Amico took a photo of his then-girlfriend, Katelyn McClure, and the homeless man, Johnny Bobbitt, on an interstate highway ramp near Philadelphia, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. a statement on Friday.

The story – a “fairy tale narrative”, says the prosecutor – told that McClure had run out of gas and Bobbitt gave him his last 20 dollars to help her get home, a falsehood that started a donation campaign ( theoretically to help the homeless) through the GoFundMe platform.

McClure’s tale went viral and the trio even gave interviews to the media to raise more money with the purported goal of raising $10,000 so Bobbitt could stop living on the streets and pay for rent and a car.

“But the incoming funds far exceeded their expectations, and McClure and D’Amico quickly spent them on casino games and personal items like a BMW, a New Year’s trip to Las Vegas, a helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon and handbags. of Louis Vuitton”, notes the text of the Prosecutor’s Office.

D’Amico pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count of second-degree misuse of entrusted property.

The 43-year-old man was also sentenced in April to 27 months in federal prison as a result of a federal investigation into the fraud. His state and federal sentences will run concurrently, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

For her part, McClure was sentenced to a year in prison last month for her role in the scam and faces a state trial, and could be sentenced to a longer prison term.

As for veteran Bobbitt, he pleaded guilty in 2019 to state charges of conspiracy to commit robbery by deception and was admitted to the New Jersey Judiciary Recovery Court program, where he will receive addiction treatment. In addition, he will face a federal trial on August 23.

In November 2018, GoFundMe said he would refund all donations to Bobbitt and called the fraud of “extremely rare” and “unacceptable”.