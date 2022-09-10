Five years later, the definitive closure of the Yuniol-Omsa case arrived

Santo Domingo, DR.

Two arrested and six acquitted of the charges, was the result of the Yuniol-OMSA case after five years of legal proceedings and arguments in and out of court, as well as controversies about the tragic death of the professor.

The entire process began in 2017, when the teacher of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) Yuniol Ramírez submitted a request for the information of the suppliers of the Metropolitan Transportation Service (OMSA), a legal confrontation that led him to the doors of death.

On October 11 of that same year, at 3:14 PM, Argenis Contreras appeared at the main campus of the UASD where the lawyer was teaching and met with Argenis Contreras, with whom he had a “pleasant friendship” and left with him towards Contreras’s house, when he lost his life at the hands of whom he considered his friend.

According to the Public Ministry, Argenis Contreras moved the teacher’s body to his home where he hid the body and the evidence that connected them to the Murder.

Then, Argenis moved to the Arroyo María canyon, in Manoguayabo, where before throwing the body into the water, he tied it up with chains, padlocks and cement blocks.

The day after committing the act, the main defendant escaped to the United Statesplace in which he wanted to hide after having committed the act.

Only 22 hours passed after Contreras left the country for Ramírez’s body to be found.

Later, in search of the person responsible for the death of the professor, the authorities discovered that everything connected with the request made by Ramírez, just a month before his death.

During several raids carried out by the Public Ministry, the accused Manuel Rivas, who was identified as the mastermind of the murder, and José Mercado, accused of murder and concealment of the body, were arrested.

Likewise Victor Ravelo, Jorge Abreu and Heidy Carolina Pena They were accused of complicity and concealment of the body.

Three years after the heinous murder, justice was able to reach Argenis Contreras who was extradited from the United States and brought to justice.

While Manuel Rivas, the alleged intellectual author of the event, the measure of coercion to house arrest was varied.

Not seeing the effectiveness of the judicial process, Yuniol’s relatives withdrew from the case and the Public Ministry had to take on the lawsuit on its own.

The defendants declared themselves innocent of these facts in their final arguments and claimed to be victims of the persecuting body.

Argenis Contreras designated as the executor of the lawyer’s death was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after the court found that he was responsible for killing the lawyer.

Colonel Faustino Rosario he was sentenced to one year in prison and he was disqualified for five years from performing a public function after being found guilty of administrative corruption.

The defendants José Antonio Mercado, Manuel Rivas, Victor Ravelo Campos, Jorge Luis Abreu, Heidy Peña and Lilian Suárez were discharged from charges of murder, concealment of the body and corruption due to the lack of evidence connecting them to the case.