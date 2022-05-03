Five YouTube channels to learn photography like a pro

If you are starting to take your first steps as a photographer or have extensive experience, but want to update your knowledge in the audiovisual world, we bring you 5 YouTube channels with which you can learn photography.

In this small list you will meet the five most popular youtubers, the platform that shares its tips and secrets to get the most out of your projects.

There is always something new to learn! We help you with that. Here we have the 5 most visited channels to learn photography from the comfort of your home.

We are going to start with this educational YouTube channel that offers us a wide variety of tutorials aimed at photographers and videographers of all levels. That is to say, we are talking about a veritable multitude of explanatory videos in Spanish directed by Julian Marinov.

It’s time to take a look at one of the most famous youtubers in the field of photography. Toni de Ros is responsible for this channel with a collection of master classes that will help you set up a photography studio from scratch, taking into account various elementary aspects such as lighting, compact cameras, and much more.

With over 50k subscribers, Beginners Photography is a YouTube channel with multiple photography and Lightroom lessons.

Despite the Portuguese language, it is very easy to understand almost all the free tutorials, especially the photo editing videos.

We bring you something more specific: a YouTube channel where you can keep up to date with the latest news about cameras.

In addition, they will give you other photography tips to get more professional and stylized captures.

This channel is ideal for studying photography and learning new experimental techniques. With almost 100 thousand subscribers, here we have a diversity of topics to explore how to lenses, equipment maintenance, photo editing, and short courses.