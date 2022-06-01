Fivio Foreign names Chris Brown as the Michael Jackson of this generation

Is there really an artist on earth who really has enough stuff to be identified with Michael Jackson? Asked about the subject, Fivio Foreign finds this artist in Chris Brown. He appoints the interpreter of “with you” like the Michael Jackson of our generation.

Does Chris Brown really embody Michael Jackson in every way?

When it comes to music, many questions interest and sometimes divide fans, especially when it comes to two distinct generations. The producer LondonDaTrack posed the question: “Who is the closest to Michael Jackson of our generation? ». The rapper from New York Fivio Foreign gave his answer without hesitation or comment: “Chris Brown! ».

This comparison of Chris Brown with Michael Jackson is nothing new. 50 Cent, justin bieber and Boosie Badazz had done it too. Both sing and dance, do beautiful choreography and know how to impress the public with their voice and their presence on stage. Their respective music is pop-oriented with different influences. Moreover, some quotes from Michael are for Chrisa source of motivation to work hard.

Commercially, their respective results are commendable. Chris Browndid not sell 193 million of discs in the world with 106 entries to Billboard 100 and 4 Billboards Music Awards. GM sold 400 million recordswith 15 Grammys. Both have controversies under their belts.

Although there are many similarities between them, there are still differences. The example of world notoriety was mentioned by a fan to mean that there is still a limit to this comparison.