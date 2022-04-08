Fivio Foreign Says Beyoncé Made Him ‘Clean Up’ Destiny’s Child’s ‘What’s My Name’ Sample

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Fivio Foreign’s debut album BIBLE arrived Friday (April 8) and he visited Hot 97 on Thursday (April 7) to promote the effort.

At one point in the interview, Ebro explained how he chose to sample Destiny Child’s “Say My Name” for “What’s My Name,” assisted by Coi Leray and Queen Naija, and Fivio revealed that Beyoncé wanted him to “clean up” the disc’s vulgar content before giving his blessing to erase the sample.

“Shout Destiny’s Child, appreciate that, they cleaned up that joint,” Fivio explained. ” [John « Big John » Platt] And the others. [Beyoncé] had to hear it. She heard him. It was a little vulgar, a little for her, at first. I cleaned it, I cleaned it, I cleaned it a lot.

“It was like, ‘You can’t talk about girls like that!’ Then Big John and the others explained to me that it was a bigger record now and that it made sense.

Fivio Foreign talks about having to get Destiny’s Child’s “say my name” sample erased and Beyoncé wants it cleaned up a bit pic.twitter.com/fVIQCXyI6a — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 7, 2022

“Say My Name” isn’t the only recognizable single from the album as Columbia Records made sure they had a good budget ready. Fivio brought in Ne-Yo to sample his own 2005 hit “So Sick” for “Love Songs” while Fivio Foreign interpolates DMX’s “Slippin'” on “Can’t Be Us” and he teams up with Lil Tjay and Yung Blue for turning Goulding’s “Lights” Ellie into a drill record for “World Watching.”

The Brooklyn native took creative risks while making sure to color outside the drill lines throughout the versatile project. With Kanye West on board as executive producer, BIBLE is a star affair with added features from A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Chloe, Polo G, DJ Khaled, Blueface and more.

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.