fix coming soon? The opinion of the experts

Bitcoin it is still under the market’s magnifying glass due to the recent downturns that have led it to move below $ 60,000. For a few days, the Queen of cryptocurrencies has struggled to find the necessary push to continue the bullish path. According to some traders, the crypto would be increasingly at risk of correction.

The long-term trend reversal is not yet confirmed, however reaching $ 70,000 by the end of November now seems a very difficult goal. Caution prevails among analysts and various hypotheses are advanced on the short and long term scenarios.

Bitcoin: What Can Happen Now?

After hitting its all-time high in early November, Bitcoin began to lose ground and its market value dropped by over $ 14,000. Observers have provided numerous scenario analyzes, most of which confirm the market’s bullish trend.

The CEO of the investment fund Banz Capital John Iadeluca brought to attention the similarities between the weekly movements of the crypto and those recorded between February and May 2021, which occurred within the same range between $ 55,000 and $ 65,000. The manager does not evaluate this aspect positively and adds that Bitcoin is likely to undergo a strong correction if its price goes below the support of $ 50,000. Otherwise, the expert believes it is possible to return above $ 65,000 in the coming months.

Financial analyst Scott Melker, on the other hand, shows greater optimism towards the resumption of the bullish wave in the short term. In his opinion, a price of around $ 53,000 can represent a good opportunity for many investors, who could place important buy orders sufficient to support the return of the value of BTC to the levels of the previous weeks.

Things to watch out for on Bitcoin

As experts suggest, Bitcoin’s key support is identified at $ 50,000, threshold to which a second support a is added 55,000 dollars. The main resistances found themselves in the price range between $ 58,000 And 62,000 dollars, followed by a third placed on the threshold of 63,000 dollars. Overcoming the first two resistances would be enough to keep BTC prices stable above $ 60,000.

The value of Bitcoin’s Greed and Fear Index – an indicator that measures market sentiment – is currently 34, reflecting the situation of «fear“. This is an element to be monitored with great attention, given that in the presence of values ​​close to 0, excellent buying opportunities emerge, which usually open the way to new increases.