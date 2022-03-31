Fix resolution issues on your Xbox Series X with this HDMI cable

The Xbox Series X is the company’s newest console and of course the most powerful in every way, which is why it needs the best to be able to give everything it has, and one of those items is the HDMI 2.1 cable. With such a cable you can get all the juice out of the console with your favorite gameswhether from the Microsoft store, physical games or GamePass.

Why is an HDMI 2.1 cable necessary?

The question is valid because the normal thing right now is to use an HDMI 2.0 cable in most audio and video devices, but in this case it is different, the console needs this type of cable to be able to play the game at the maximum resolution that is 4K, i.e. 3840 x 2160. If you want to play at the highest resolution you need an HDMI 2.1 cableTry as much as possible to make it a long cable of at least 2 meters so that the connectors are not too compromised.

In addition to this, the console needs it to be able to play the games at a refresh rate of 120 Hz, for this too you must have a TV that supports HDMI 2.1 cable and has that refresh rate and low response time. In the case of the Xbox Series S it is also compatible with this high-speed cable that is included in the Series X, but if you want you can opt for a longer one if necessary, as we said, you must take care that the connectors are not compromised.

How much does an HDMI 2.1 cable cost?

Before giving you a price, we will tell you about this 3-meter cable from the company KabelDirekt that it has an official license, that tells you that it is a quality product. Obviously is compatible with the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and other game consoles, monitors, UHD player, Apple TV, PC and Blu-Ray player.

This cable has a high purity copper line, in addition it has a copper and tin shielding for better transmission on your Xbox, which you will appreciate, few things in terms of games than a clean and noise-free signal. If you have a 4K TV, get the most out of it with a cable with these characteristics, It is compatible with 3D videos, HDR / HDR10 + Dynamic and in terms of audio the best sound with DTS.

The cable meets all the requirements to be considered a high-quality product, you can buy it on Amazon for 20 euros, which is a bit higher than other cables, but as we mentioned, it is an official high-quality product.

