fixed a bug that accompanied us for the past 10 years!

Minecraft is certainly a name that doesn’t need too many introductions and if Mojang has managed to gain some fame it is for sure thanks to this amazing open-world sandbox! Loved by young and old alike, the title has always been updated over the years and now we can say that it has totally changed its appearance compared to the original from 2009.

Well, now we have to say goodbye to one of the many little bugs that have accompanied us for years and which by now perhaps we were even a little fond of! If you are curious about what it is, keep reading and for sure you will not be disappointed!

Minecraft: water bug fixed after over 10 years!

Minecraft is a title that over the course of over 10 years has found itself plagued by numerous bugs and glitches of varying importance, some of which are also exploited by the players themselves and still present almost as an integral part of the title.

Today we want to talk to you about one of these minor bugs, which has been with us for over 10 years and which many players had grown fond of after the many hours of gameplay spent in their cubed world!

In particular, it is the visual bug of water! In case you didn’t know, every time a block of water was placed diagonally to another, a visual bug prevented it from being displayed in full, just as you can see in the photo below.

Why are we talking in the past tense all the time? Because now that bug has been fixed! It was a minor bug that did not affect the gameplay in the least and with which you could easily live withbut the developers have finally decided to fix it making it more pleasing to the eye.

On the one hand it makes us almost sad to see a small part of the history of Minecraft disappear into thin air, on the other hand, however, it is nice to see that slowly the developers are fixing even the smallest problems, thus proving to have nothing big to work on and to be able to devote himself to all those fixes that perhaps they had overlooked so far!

In short, Minecraft continues to live great and thrill millions of players and we will stay tuned to bring you all the future news and updates related to the title!