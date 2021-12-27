Fixed price, goodbye to Juventus: Ancelotti ‘mugging’

New deal between Real Madrid and Juventus. Ancelotti looks to Juventus for the replacement of a piece of club history like Marcelo

The real Madrid, thanks also to Carlo’s arrival on the bench Ancelotti, has resumed the scepter of team to beat in Spain, leading up to now easily in La Liga in front of a competition that appears far from the quality of men in white. With the return of the Italian coach, the people of Madrid have found their best version, also offering good football facilitated by the exploits of some players such as Vinicius, who has been playing at his best since his arrival at Real.

Florentino Perez is satisfied with how Ancelotti has been able to relaunch the staff in the best possible way. The Italian coach himself also made it clear to the president that next summer they will have to reinforce the role of left-back.

READ ALSO >>> Aida Yespica, magic under the tree: panic side B – PHOTO

Juventus transfer market, Ancelotti looks in black and white: viewfinder on Alex Sandro

Marcelo is now at the end of his long militancy in Madrid, as he will end his contract with Real in the summer and nothing suggests that the club intends to extend the relationship with him. The owner Mendy on the other hand, Ancelotti does not fully convince, despite the excellent potential, and therefore the blancos could look to Serie A to renew their role.

READ ALSO >>> The Nargi sisters light up Christmas: “excess of beauty” – PHOTO

In this sense, according to what was pointed out by ‘Diariogol.com’, one of the names they have on the table in Madrid is Alex Sandro, 30-year-old Brazilian owned by Juventus, well regarded by Ancelotti himself, and who this year is not finding particular fortunes with Merry. There is no continuity and the summer departure is not to be excluded. In doing so, Real could also save money for other important hits such as Mbappe or Haaland, given the relatively low price of about 15 million euros for Juventus for Alex Sandro.