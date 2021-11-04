Fixed-rate mortgages, a sting of thousands of euros has already arrived

The rise in the spread is a sign of this: the cost of money is rising. We are still in small adjustments, certainly not dramatic, but it seems that the best is behind us for those who want to contract a fixed rate mortgage or has already contracted one at a variable rate. The first is linked to the Eurirs in force for the duration of the contract. For example, for a 20-year maturity we went from -0.02% at the beginning of the year to 0.42% a few days ago.

In less than 10 months, therefore, the 20-year Eurirs rose by 0.44%, about half a percentage point. It is still very low, if we consider that in 2018 it had risen to 1.50%. But the trend is clear. Instead, the variable rate mortgage it is mostly linked to Euribor on the various deadlines. And taking into consideration the 3-month one, it remained substantially stable in the -0.56% area.

On a fixed-rate mortgage of 100,000 euros, 20 years and a contract for the purchase of a first home in Rome worth 200,000 euros, the best offers currently impose an annual cost between 0.86% and 0.99 %. In the case of a variable rate mortgage, the best offers vary between 0.37% and 0.59%. These numbers would indicate to us how much Italian banks are not yet putting the price increases on customers. If they had done so, compared to the beginning they would have charged something like about 5,000 euros in heavier installments over the 20-year amortization period for a new fixed-rate mortgage above.

Single fixed rate mortgages affected for now

Why do they seem to pay for the moment only the holders of a fixed-rate mortgage and not yet a variable-rate mortgage? The Euribor is affected by the trend in the cost of money on the short section (up to 12 months) of the curve.

And the market isn’t pricing in any rate hikes over the next few months, even if it’s starting to predict overnight rates 20 basis points in a year. In any case, they would remain negative by 0.30%.

On the medium-long term, however, the rise in yields is evident due to the effect inflation. Consumer prices soar and the cost of borrowing on long-term loans can only follow. To pay the costs, precisely, are those who have mortgages linked to Eurirs. It is likely, however, that the banks will not rush to sting the customers of the same entity accused by the rate hike on the market. And this for the simple fact that during the falls they had reserved a margin to avoid issuing mortgages at too low rates, widening the spreads. These had prevented a too drastic drop in rates, but now they should act in the opposite direction, saving time for customers intent on borrowing money or who have already done so at a variable rate.

