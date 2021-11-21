Fixed Vodafone: new price for Internet Unlimited, FWA promo closes. Power offers coming soon – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

In the next days Vodafone will renew its portfolio of fixed network offers, also in view of the upcoming Christmas holidays, with the basic Internet Unlimited offer that will increase in price while the FWA offers will lose some current promos. Also, some may soon arrive new Power versions, with some additional services included, for fixed line offers.

These innovations for Vodafone’s fixed network will come into effect starting November 21, 2021, subject to any changes.

New price for Internet Unlimited and other extensions

In detail, the basic offer with only the fixed line, Vodafone Internet Unlimited, currently discounted at 24.90 euros per month, for new activations starting from 21 November 2021 will change its monthly price e it will cost € 27.90 per month.

The offer mainly includes unlimited connection in ADSL, Mixed Fiber Copper FTTC or Fiber FTTH (where there is coverage) with speeds up to 2.5 Gbps and Vodafone Station included for free.

In the shops they were instead extended until November 30, 2021, subject to any changes, the discounts on the monthly cost offers Internet Unlimited Netflix Edition and the convergent fixed-mobile offer Family Plan in basic version, both currently in promo for 34.90 euros per month. On the other hand, there is no deadline online.

Vodafone fixed network offers in Power version soon

Vodafone would also seem intent on launching soon from the new Power versions for all fixed network offers, i.e. Internet Unlimited, Internet Unlimited Netflix Edition, Family Plan and Family Plan Netflix Edition.

in this way, together with the current ones, some “Premium versions” with a higher monthly cost, which will include some additional services which will allow you to certify your home Wi-Fi, stay connected even in the event of breakdowns and for the security of the landline.

This is because the new Power versions of the landline offers will have included in the monthly price the option Always Connected, with which a backup on the 4G network in case of malfunction of the fixed line, the Wi-Fi guaranteed by Vodafone technicians for coverage of the whole house, the Digital Privacy & Security Family service it’s a dedicated Wi-Fi diagnostics.

Hereinafter i probable prices which will have the various Vodafone fixed network offers with new Power versions:

Internet Unlimited Power will cost € 32.90 per month ;

will cost ; Internet Unlimited Power Netflix Edition it will cost 39.90 euros per month ;

it will cost ; Family Plan Power will cost € 42.90 per month ;

will cost ; Family Plan Power Netflix Edition it will cost instead 49.90 euros per month.

In all cases (except for the Family Plan which is currently in promo) the Power versions should have a cost plus 5 euros per month compared to the basic versions of the respective offers.

It should also be noted that the mobile offer will soon Family + at 9.99 euros per month with unlimited Giga it should also become available to all Vodafone customers with a convergent offer with a mobile line charged on the invoice (including Giga Family and Vodafone One).

Vodafone Casa Wireless in FWA, prices change and some promos close

As for Vodafone’s offerings in technology FWA (Fixed Wireless Access), i.e. those of the range Wireless New Home, always from 21 November 2021 these they will no longer benefit from the discount of 3 euros per month which allowed you to buy offers starting from € 21.90 per month and the promo with the trial of the first 3 months.

Instead, it should be noted that the offer Wireless home, i.e. the basic version which will return to have costs starting from 24.90 per month, will continue to have a maximum speed up to 100 Mbps in download and 50 Mbps in upload.

Below is the summary of the portfolio of FWA Vodafone offers which will be available from 21 November 2021:

Vodafone Casa Wireless New : at the price of 24.90 euros per month will offer pay-as-you-go calls and internet with 200 Giga with maximum speeds up to 100 Mbps in download and up to 50 Mbps in upload and FWA modem included;

: at the price of will offer and internet with with maximum speeds and FWA modem included; Vodafone Casa Wireless New + will have a new promotional cost of € 27.90 per month (instead of 29.90 euros per month) and will still include unlimited calls to national landlines and mobile phones and data connection with unlimited data traffic with maximum speeds of 100 Mbps in download and 50 Mbps in upload , always with FWA modem included;

will have a (instead of 29.90 euros per month) and will still include and data connection with with maximum speeds of , always with FWA modem included; Vodafone Casa Wireless New + Included: the offer will be discounted to 24.90 euros per month (instead of 27.90 euros per month) only for i former Vodafone mobile network customers and will include the same content as Casa Wireless + (unlimited national calls and unlimited data traffic up to 100 Mbps). In this case the tax code of the holder of the Vodafone mobile line must match with that of those who activate the Home Wireless + line. It is not compatible with mobile SIMs with pay-as-you-go offers and promotions Vodafone 14.90, Vodafone Easy Control, No Worries Pack, C’all Power Edition Family + New and Family + Netflix Edition customers discount.

Everything else, as well as the activation costs and the related installments to be added to the monthly cost, will remain unchanged.

Finally, it should be noted that, as already mentioned, it continues until November 30, 2021, except for further extensions, the initiative Bring a Neighbor to Vodafone, which allows existing Vodafone FWA customers to obtain up to 250 euros in Amazon vouchers inviting other people to activate the Casa Wireless offers.

