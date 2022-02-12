Fixtures bonus 2022, here’s how to replace the windows at home – idealista / news

Who wants to have new house windows can take advantage of the 2022 fixtures bonus. But how to do it? The benefits that can be exploited are the superbonus 110 percentthe renovation bonus andecobonus.

Superbonus 110 fixtures

Inside the superbonus 110 percent it is also possible to proceed with the replacement of fixtures. The reimbursement of the expenses incurred for the renewal of the fixtures is in fact provided for by the facility established with the Relaunch decree. However, it must be remembered that the replacement of the fixtures, to fall within the scope of the 110 per cent superbonus, must take place simultaneously with the so-called driving works: thermal insulation of the vertical, horizontal and inclined opaque surfaces affecting the building envelope; replacement of existing winter air conditioning systems; anti-seismic interventions. We also remind you that, according to the latest provisions, the deadline is set at December 31, 2025.

Restructuring fixtures bonus 2022

You can proceed to replacement of fixtures also in the context of renovation bonus. But in this case the maximum reimbursement is equal to 50% of the expenses, with a ceiling of 48,000 euros, divided into 10 annual installments of the same amount. The deadline in this case is set at December 31, 2024.

It must also be remembered that by opting for the deduction in the tax return, the replacement of the fixtures must not be part of more complex interventions, while by opting for the assignment of credit or for the discount on the invoice it is possible to benefit from the tax deduction for the replacement of fixtures only if the property is renovated.

Ecobonus fixtures 2022

The expense for the replacement of fixtures can also be reduced by 50% in the context ofecobonus, with a spending ceiling of 60,000 euros. The interventions, however, must involve an energy improvement of the building and the new windows must delimit heated volumes either towards the outside or towards unheated rooms, with a thermal conduction value no higher than the roof fixed for the climatic zones of the house areas. . As for the restructuring bonus, the expiry date for the eco-bonus is set at December 31, 2024.