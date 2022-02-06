Fixtures bonus, here are all the possibilities to replace them with the discount. From 110% to 50%, the deductions

Fixturesthe bonus for replacing old windows is also confirmed for 2022. You will be able to request one Discount on the replacement of old windows in three different ways. You will be able to access the superbonus, which allows a 110% deduction of the expense, the eco-bonus, with a 65% discount, and the restructuring bonus which entitles you to a 50% discount on the cost of the works.

Superbonus and facades, agreement on extensions. Via the Isee on the villas, less constraints on work. And the “window saver” arrives

THE SUPERBONUS

The most convenient way is obviously that of superbonus, but to replace the fixtures in this way it is necessary to respect some conditions. The change must take place simultaneously with the carrying out of a main or driving work such as the installation of a thermal coat on at least 25% of the external surface of the building; the replacement of the winter air conditioning systems on the common areas; the replacement of winter air conditioning systems on single-family buildings or on property units of functionally independent multi-family buildings; an anti-seismic intervention.

The deduction is recognized in 4 annual installments of the same amount, within the limits of the capacity of the annual tax deriving from the tax return. As an alternative to the direct use of the deduction, it is possible to opt for an advance contribution in the form of a discount applied by the suppliers of the goods or services (discount on the invoice) or for the assignment of the credit corresponding to the deduction due.

The superbonus runs until 31 December 2025 but after 2023 the discount is reduced. The deadlines are: 110% for expenses incurred up to 31 December 2023; 70% for expenses incurred in 2024; 65% for expenses incurred in 2025.

THE ECOBONUS

L’ecobonus, recognized for interventions that increase the level of energy efficiency of existing buildings, provides for a deduction from Irpef of 65% to be divided into 10 annual installments of the same amount. In general, the deductions are recognized for: the reduction of energy requirements for heating; thermal improvement of the building (insulation – floors – windows, including fixtures); the installation of solar panels; the replacement of winter air conditioning systems.

An indispensable condition for benefiting from the subsidy is that the interventions are carried out on existing real estate units and buildings (or parts of buildings), of any cadastral category, even if rural, including those instrumental for business or professional activity.

THE RENOVATION BONUS

Finally, you can opt for the renovation bonus, the least convenient option but also subject to fewer constraints. In this case, the deduction must not be made at the same time as other works and will be paid in the form of an Irfep reimbursement over ten years. The house where the fixtures are replaced must be subject to renovation.