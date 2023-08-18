Sports

Flacco with fuchsia dress in barbiecore style

Selena Gomez never stops setting trends with her ravishing looks and style. Singer shows it despite severe criticism for gaining weight due to lupus she is proud of her curves And he’s brought them out at every opportunity.

From hot corsets, heart attack bikinis and flowy tops, these are just a few of the clothes the 31-year-old singer now has in her fun wardrobe. in one of his most recent appearances Stole sighs with a stunning outfit.

In addition to its impressive fuchsia color and litmus effect, It Was The Draped Neckline That Attracted Most Of The Attention Along with the set of necklace that the artist wore to make her stand out even more. Compliments started pouring in for Selena Gomez who was once again seen in stunning bracelets, rings and earrings.

“My beautiful Selena”, “A perfect barbie”, “Perfect!!”, “Precious friend”, More and more beautiful”, “You are a queen no matter what they say”, “Selena you are a bombshell”, There were some reactions.

Selena Gomez. /Instagram

new music!

one of the following high claims what selena gomez got little music that’s released What a time it has taken in recent months and SG3, which will be their next album. but a long wait will release a single next promo 25 august To calm the craving.

The singer announced, “Since I haven’t finished SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while ago that’s perfect for the end of summer,” and her fans jumped with excitement.

the keys

  • Selena Gomez flaunts as she poses in a plunging fuchsia dress with a draped neckline.
  • Compliments started pouring in on the singer, who also announced the release of a single.

