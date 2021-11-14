Flags, smoke bombs and tears: Valentino Rossi’s latest performance is a great party

VALENCIA – After the finish he is surrounded by the other riders. They want to escort him for one more ride. It is the tribute to Valentino Rossi, while in his garage, together with his girlfriend, mechanics and technicians cry. The fans present at the Ricardo Tormo circuit – all of them, 75,000! – they stand up for a very long applause. The Doc slows down, stops on the track in front of a group of friends and fans in yellow wigs who are cheering him up, jumping possessed. Flags and smoke bombs, firecrackers. Hugs, greetings. The bikes that outgass. Valentino greets the public, enters the pit lane. Those from Suzuki have prepared another mini-milestone for him, with the words “Thanks for the show!” On it. And he cuts it, then goes down and is taken on the shoulders. He takes off his helmet. What an emotion. When they finally put him back on the ground, they congratulate him on the last race: tenth. “Not bad, is it?”, He smiles. In the Petronas box there are other tears, kisses, songs: “Valentino one of us!”. Then the fraternal greeting with Danilo Petrucci, 2 career GPs with Ducati: today he too says goodbye to MotoGP. Meanwhile, greetings from all over the world for the champion from Tavullia scroll on the screen of the organizers of the world championship: Tom Cruise, Louis Hamilton, Roger Federer, Andrea Pirlo, Max Verstappen and many others. “Thanks Vale”. The party has just begun.

Valentino Rossi, the last race of his career

