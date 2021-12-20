News

Flakes of music. The band “G. Verdi” of Ombriano-Crema performs

Thursday 23 December at 9 pm, in Crema, in the city theater of San Domenico, the “G. Verdi ”of Ombriano-Crema will offer the traditional Christmas concert “Music with bows”.
So let’s get ready to listen to a varied and intense musical program, in two parts, in which the beautiful Christmas melodies such as “A most wonderful Christmas” or “Rudolph” stand out, as well as classic and modern pieces from the best repertoire that the director Eva Patrini he chose to perform with his band to delight the Cremasco audience.
The event was organized in full compliance with anti-Covid regulations. In order to access the theater it will be necessary to be equipped and show the Super Green Pass and all spectators must wear a mask (for children the general rules apply) even during the concert.
From Monday 20 December it is possible to collect tickets at the theater box office; in any case, even on the evening of the concert, the tickets still available will be found at the ticket office in the foyer. THE tickets are totally free and have the sole function of regulating public access to the theater.

