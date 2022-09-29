Flamboyant Cher in a latex jumpsuit and Kylie Jenner in an openwork dress… the stars ran to the Balmain fashion show
For its fashion show, which took place on Wednesday September 28, the French haute couture house Balmain set the bar high by inviting the icon Cher, who played the game to the full. ultra-tight in latex alongside designer Olivier Rousteing.
On September 28, Balmain organized its fashion and music festival in Paris. Adored by many celebrities like Kanye West and the Kardashian family, but also by Noémie Lenoir who particularly appreciates her hair products; the French brand wanted to impress people who had made the trip. If the goal was to present its spring-summer 2023 collection, the brand chose artist Cher to close the show alongside young designer Olivier Rousteing, who joined Balmain in 2009 at the age of 25.
Expensive at the Balmain show: the brand has pulled out all the stops
Many personalities were present at the Balmain show. Stromae who recently made a magnificent declaration of love to his wife, the singer Shygirl who launched the festivities, the footballer Neymar, the famous Italian Chiara Ferragni, the influencers Chloé Lecareux, Léna Situation (who was afraid of being killed in the street) and Kylie Jenner in a gorgeous openwork dress, came to admire the show in the emblematic Stade Jean Bouin, transformed into an ephemeral village for the occasion. On the program of the Balmain Festival, many outfits, each more dazzling than the other, multiple stands offering limited edition merchandising, as well as food trucks. Part of the proceeds will be donated directly to the Global Funds to support their fight against pandemics.
Cher: a beloved brand star
The final bouquet was completely unexpected: it was the star Cher who closed the Balmain festival, in the flesh and not in digital version, in a daring outfit to say the least. Very comfortable with her body, the singer was an accomplice with Olivier Rousteing, smiling from ear to ear, who came to present her creations. Balmain isn’t the only brand that trusts Cher and uses her image for its communication. Versace, Mac or even UGG have called on Cher in recent years.