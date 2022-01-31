Flames in the night on the border, the village of Indemini evacuated





Still flames in the night in the mountains of the Upper Lake where on Sunday a vast fire destroyed numerous hectares of forest and forced the Swiss authorities to order the evacuation of the town of Indemini (municipality of Gambarogno, Canton Ticino).

The fire, in the Swiss territory, also worries the Italian authorities: on Sunday evening the mayor Fabio Passera had advised the vacationers to leave the huts of Monterecchio and gods Cangili di Biegno, around a thousand meters above sea level (in the photo by Simone Riva Berni a Swiss helicopter in action close to the border).

The update of the situation arrived on Monday morning with an official note from the cantonal police.

With reference to the forest fire that developed on the Gambarogno mountains (Alpe di Neggia) from 4 on Sunday 30.01.2022, the cantonal police announced that due to the dense smoke caused by the stake – after having also consulted the municipal authorities and with the authorization of the mayor – the evacuation of 32 people from Indemini began at 11 pm as a precaution. Previously, 13 people had already been evacuated, again from a preventive point of view, in the hamlets of Ri, Pezze and Boè. For those who have not been able to find accommodation with relatives or acquaintances, the Quartino Civil Protection center has been opened.

The extinguishing operations commit the Fire Brigade of Gambarogno and the Fire Brigade of the City of Bellinzona. The device also saw the use of three helicopters and an army Superpuma.

The flames, favored above all by the strong wind and by the persistence of dry weather, currently extend over an area of ​​about six hectares of wood, along an area of ​​difficult access affected by more outbreaks. Contacts are also underway with the Italian authorities. To avoid risks, the Indemini pass and the cantonal road (starting from Fosano) have been closed to traffic.

On the spot during the night the firefighters operated on Italian territory with drone units that performed night shots with thermal cameras to verify the extent of the fire and the outbreaks in the undergrowth (photo below, shooting with thermal cameras). A garrison with four mixed fire-fighting vehicles was set up on site, consisting of fire fighters And Aib unit (forest fire prevention).

The Swiss authorities have Closed the street and the Indemini customs post.

Monday morning A first operational meeting of the Swiss authorities was held at dawn, which ordered the dispatch of a sixth helicopter for the use of water jets on the flames front.

The water supply it will be guaranteed by the use of high-uptake tanks that will “fish” water in the groundwater area of Sant’Abbondio.