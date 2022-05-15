Flames of Vengeance, by Sandro Mairata | Opinion

By Sandro Mairata | @CINENSAYOLat and @smairata

Before Eleven’s stranger things and X-Men’s Dark Phoenix was Charlie, an eleven-year-old girl with “pyrokinesis” superpowers, the supposed – never proven – ability of some human beings to produce or control fire.

The great Stephen King shaped the story in his 1980 blockbuster novel Firestarter, where he gave an explanation that this remake of the original 1984 film respects: a secret government organization conducts a series of experiments that endow Charlie’s (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) father, Andy (Zac Efron), with telepathic powers (mind control of others) and his mother, Vicky (Sydney Lemmon), with telekinetic powers (mind reading).

The 1984 film is an indefensible disaster until today, directed with infinite clumsiness by Mark L. Lester. Surely some will want to save it by saying that it is “cult”, but the truth is that the original Flames of Vengeance causes curiosity because it brought the prodigy babe Drew Barrymore fresh out of ET the alien (1982) and included music from Tangerine Dream along with a cast featuring George C. Scott, Martin Sheen, Heather Locklear and Louise Fletcher herself, the “Nurse Ratched” from Dead End. With its lousy direction, rudimentary effects, and lack of inspiration, the only thing that saves that version is an interesting showdown at the end on a farm.

This one from 2022 seems like another kind of rematch. Maestro John Carpenter – who was originally going to direct the ’84 film – provides some incidental music, which gives this film certain Halloween sounds (at the end) and low-cost blockbuster star producer Jason Blum puts his backup Blumhouse together with another heavyweight producer, Akiva Goldsman.

The improvements are various: from the lighting to the sophistication of the special effects (with a lot of power in the case of Charlie’s attacks), through the careful direction of the actors and the reduction of the footage, compacting the narration (the original lasted two hours, this arrives at an hour and a half). Several changes have also been made to the story, adjusting the role of key characters and altering various circumstances for added surprise and plausibility. The only “famous” name is Zack Efron but the girl Ryan Kiera Armstrong comes from the series ‘Anne with E’ and is a competent emulator of Drew Barrymore.

But the story of a girl breathing fire and parents with mental powers in times of Marvel, DC, and Stranger Things is a weak premise in 2022, That’s why this time we have a bit more gore with “80s soul”, when more of King’s original text could be rescued. The final balance is irregular, although there will surely be fans of this version who, like the one from 1984, will forgive everything.

File

Title: Flames of Vengeance

Country: United States

Year: 2022

Director: Keith Thomas

Starring: Zac Efron Ryan, Kiera Armstrong

Available at: Cinemas

Rating: 3/5