‘Flames of Vengeance’: Drew Barrymore Cries Upon Meeting the Film’s New Lead – CINEMABLEND

Drew Barrymore couldn’t hold back her tears when Ryan Kiera, who replaced her in the film’s remake, appeared on her show.

Actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong is the protagonist of Flames of Vengeance. The movie, directed by Keith Thomas (II), is an adaptation of the eighties classic that It was based on the famous novel of the same name by Stephen King..

In 1984, when the first adaptation of the novel was released, Drew Barrymore She was the actress who gave life to Charlie and famous actors of the time David Keith and Heather Locklear played her parents.

The film tells the story of Charlie McGee, a girl who has the superpower to create and manipulate fire, but her family must protect her from the danger that comes with not knowing how to master it yet. She, together with her mother and father, seeks escape from a government agency that wants to use her as a weapon, known as The Shop.

In this adaptation, Zac Efron and Sydney Lemmon play Andy and Vicky, Charlie’s parents..



Ryan Kiera as Charlie in Flames of Vengeance.



Drew Barrymore shared through his Instagram account a pretty emotional video with Ryan Kierawho replaced her in the remake of flames of revenge.

The video shows the moment when both actresses met in The Drew Barrymore Show. As soon as Ryan Kiera appears on stage, Barrymore hugs her and can’t hold back her tears.

“I’m so happy to meet you”he told the young actress. “Oh my God, I can’t keep my composure!” They both hugged again and cried with emotion. Barrymore told Kiera that she saw the movie and that she is a very good actress.

We can read in the description of the video: “I love the amazing @ryankarmstrong so much. She passed the baton to her! Must see @firestartermov!”.