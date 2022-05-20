“Flames of Vengeance” premieres on Flix

The premiere film at Flix Cinema, “Flames of Vengeance” whose story is based on the novel by Stephen King will be screened daily at 8:30 p.m. (2D Dob.) and 10:15 p.m. (2D Dob.) and on Monday and Tuesday at 22.15 (sub 2D). Meanwhile, “Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness” continues, which can be seen starting today every day at 6:00 p.m. (Dob 2D).

Synopsis for “Flames of revenge”

Based on the novel by Stephen King, the story follows a married couple who have been trying for more than 10 years to escape from a sinister North American agency determined to want to make use of the incredible gift of their little daughter, with the aim of turning her into a weapon of war. massive destruction.

Technical sheet: Title: Flames of revenge.

Original title: Firestarter

Alternative title: Eyes of fire.

Direction: Keith Thomas.

Actors: Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Sydney Lemmon.

Supporting Actors: Gloria Reuben, Kurtwood Smith.

Screenplay: Stephen King, Scott Teems.

Photography: Karim Hussain.

Music: John Carpenter.

Genre: Horror, drama, science fiction.

Origin: United States.

Duration: 94 minutes

Rating: Suitable over 13 years

Distributor: UIP

Formats: 2D.

Synopsis for “Doctor Strange” and the multiverse of madness”

Doctor Strange opens a portal to the multiverse by using a forbidden spell. With the help of old and new mystical allies, he will traverse the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.

Data sheet: Title: Doctor Strange 2. Original title: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Alternative title: Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. Direction: Scott Derrickson. Acores: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen.

Supporting Actors: Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Patrick Stewart, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Stuhlbarg. Photography: John Mathieson. Music: Michael Giacchino, Danny Elfman. Genre: Comic, adventures and action. Origin: United States. Duration: 126 minutes. Rating: Not available at the moment. Distributor: Buena Vista – Disney.