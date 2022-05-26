Flaminia shares a video of her luxury vacation in Guatemala with Andrés García’s son

Through her social networks, the Guatemalan singer bragged about how much fun she had with the famous man.

leonardo garcia Y Flaminia They no longer hide their love, proof of this is their social networks. Through the different digital platforms, both have boasted how much fun they have together.

Recently, the actor’s son Andres Garcia He was visiting the country to spend a few days with his partner.

For this photo, fans affirm that the Guatemalan singer Flaminia is in the bones

Both shared images on their profiles, revealing that they had a dream vacation. “Knowing Guatemala Safari type”That’s how García titled the clip that he uploaded to his account Instagram.

In the images, they can be seen flying over in a helicopter with the children of the Guatemalan singer.

The interpreter took the opportunity to meet Leonard several places in the country, among which the beach stands out. This is not the first time that the couple has shared photos of their luxurious vacations around the world.

It was a few weeks ago, when they were seen together for the first time on one of the paradisiacal beaches of Mexico.

Controversy follows Flaminia…

At the moment, Flaminia exceeds more than 70 thousand followers in his official account of Instagram. Let us remember that it was just a few weeks ago, when the ex-partner of Flaminia he was found dead in his cell.

Through a post on his Instagramthe artist stated the facts and at the same time sent condolences to the family.

Recently, the businesswoman also held a beauty congress, which was attended by important figures from the world of plastic surgery.

Currently, the interpreter of songs like “Vernal Equinox”, “Fear of Fire” and “Soba” is far from the world of music.

We will have to wait with what other projects the Guatemalan artist, born on August 24, 1982, will surprise us in the remainder of this 2022, since her fans have asked her to release new music.

