This would be an indefinite clinical condition because it has not been shown that the irritation is linked to its motility. What is certain is that the irritated colon can create many problems. There is talk of a chronic syndrome that can last over time and requires prolonged treatments. It concerns 20% of the population of developed countries and every year there are 2 new cases out of 100.

The causes are unknown, likely environmental factors such as diet and stress affect. Although not considered an inflammatory disease, micro-inflammations have been found in the intestinal mucosa of some people with this syndrome. To demonstrate how the studies are still far from shedding light on this functional disorder that could lead to pain in the side, diarrhea and swelling repeated over time.

In addition to trying to eliminate any causes of stress that affect gut health, it is necessary to focus on diet.

Natural solutions

In particular, it is the benefits that phytotherapy would have when we use herbs as supplements that can make the difference. We must, however, be careful. As with medicines, frequently resorting to the consumption of herbs could decrease their effectiveness. Therefore, we must alternate them to keep the beneficial principles alive.

A plant rich in mucilage, which together with water could create a softener for the stool and help peristalsis, is psyllium. It can be added to recipes and drinks as if it were an ingredient, or to yogurt and smoothies. The emollient properties are useful for making sweets soft and this is a profitable way to integrate it into the diet. The skins have a neutral flavor and are more beneficial than the seeds. Diluted in herbal teas they make digestion easier and are also gluten-free.

The same principles have the lemon balm, whose leaves contain essential oil and tannins.

Flank pain, diarrhea and swelling could be due to a syndrome that these soothing herbs would help cure but beware of contraindications

In case the colon makes pains annoying, the herb everyone uses is mallow. It is able to cushion inflammation as well as decongest the intestine. It has a sweet and delicate flavor. The mallow creates a protective patina and, thanks to the mucilage, increases the volume of the stool facilitating the expulsion. Unlike other herbs, it has no side effects.

This is not the case with aloe vera. It is a universal remedy that calms heartburn, eliminates swelling and fights inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. The use in case of inflamed colon is frequent, but you have to be careful with the doses. It could easily turn into a powerful laxative. In addition, frequent use of aloe vera could make the intestines lazy. Addiction would negate the benefits of this plant. Subsequently, the muscular function of the colon could decrease and abdominal pain and diarrhea would be the consequence. In these cases, it is always better to seek medical advice.

Recommended reading

