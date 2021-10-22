Flash crash: Bitcoin at $ 8,000, here’s what happened on Binance

Bitcoin quotes flash crashed on the Binance platform, dropping 88% in seconds. After reaching the $ 8,200 zone, prices have returned to trading in the area of ​​historic highs and are currently hovering at $ 63,480.

Meanwhile, after the listing of the first ETF in the USA on the first virtual currency by capitalization, the interest of institutional investors in cryptocurrencies increases: the Houston fire brigade pension fund bought a value of 25 million dollars in Bitcoin and Ether.

Bitcoin flash crash on Binance: the reasons and effects

According to Binance, the Bitcoin flash crash was due to an error in the trading software of one of its institutional clients, which has now been fixed. According to experts, the event is strange, as typically large investors have systems that prevent these issues from emerging.

In fact, programs tend to crash if too much money has been lost in a trade or if the price used in a trade is too far from the best price. Exchanges should also have these protections in place.

For example, Coinbase automatically cancels orders that are too far out of certain parameters. The vertical collapse of the price has also had widespread effects on the other platforms, with the courses showing decreases in the order of 5%, moving away from the historical tops.

Bitcoin: technical analysis and operational strategies

From a graphical point of view, the Bitcoin prices have given rise to a bearish Engulfing pattern with the candles of 19 and 20 October 2021. If the pattern were to be activated, there could be a corrective movement that allows prices to reabsorb part of the overshooting of the last few weeks.

A decline could first push towards the psychological threshold of $ 60,000, and then move to the next support at $ 57,650 in the event of continued sales. From an operational point of view, long matrix strategies could be valued at $ 57,470. The stop loss would be identifiable at $ 53,120, while the target at $ 68,000.