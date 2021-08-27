News

Flash, do Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson’s Batman have the same stuntman? Here is the proof

The photos from the set of Flash, a new stand-alone film focused on the scarlet sprinter who will see, among others, the presence of Ben Affleck’s Batman, have revealed an interesting connection with Robert Pattinson and the production of The Batman.

According to The DC Syndacate page (via Comicbook.com), the motorcyclist and stuntman Rick English spotted in Glasgow riding the batmoto for the filming of Andy Muschietti’s film would be the same stuntman we saw whizzing through the streets of the same city about a year and a half ago for The Batman. In the latter English he replaced Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight for the motorcycle scenes, while in Flash he played the version of Ben Affleck who appeared recently in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

We remind you that, in addition to Affleck, the film with Ezra Miller will boast the presence of Michael Keaton returning as the version of Bruce Wayne that we learned about thanks to Tim Burton’s Batman. Just like the much talked about Spider-Man: No Way Home, in fact, also the DC film will present a plot centered on the Multiverse and the alternate versions of the characters.

The Batman is set for release on March 4, 2022, while Flash will debut in theaters on November 4.

