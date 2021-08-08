flash in the pan or need privacy?

Exactly passed fortnight since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have spent a romantic weekend in Montana, sending the world gossip into a tailspin. Already betrothed in the 2004, the singer and actor are rumored to have spent some days in the resort of him, finding the old agreement: “It was all quick and intense,” a source told People. “But both they are happy, have a strong bond.

From those photos together, aboard an SUV, is however silence dropped around the couple. Of course, alleged rumors and plausible anecdotes have not been lacking, but new images that they could confirm the flashback Of Bennifer they have not arrived. On the other hand, both Ben and Jennifer – report the American newspapers – are very engaged at work, in distant locations, one at Los Angeles and the other to Miami.

Meanwhile Page Six, through the words of an insider, denied the rumor that J.Lo’s former betrothed, Alex Rodriguez, would be destroyed by the news of the rapprochement with Affleck. «In truth he is fine», it reads. “He is focused on professional issues and is spending time more time with his family, especially with his children.” No grudge, then, but a relationship that continues in friendship.

Although, according to some Reconstructions, Lopez-Affleck contacts would be started a few months ago, when in the life of the pop star there was still the baseball champion. The official announcement of the breakup has arrived in mid-April, although it is rumored that A.Rod still had the hope of mending the relationship and maybe convolare a wedding, considering that he too – like Ben – was left to wedding already planned.

Loading... Advertisements

In any case, it will have to wait until the node on the silence of the Bennifer dissolve: between the two was a straw fire or have chosen – for now – to keep the maximum confidentiality?

READ ALSO

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, “a reunion that is good for both”

READ ALSO

Why do we like the flashback between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck so much?