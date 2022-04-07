Flash Star Ezra Miller’s DC Future Has Reportedly Been Put On Hold By Warner Bros After His Arrest

After a couple of controversies he recently sparked in Hawaii, actor Ezra Miller’s future as the Flash in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is apparently in jeopardy. Top management at Warner Brothers, which owns DC, reportedly doesn’t want the negative publicity surrounding the star to affect the movies and have decided to pause all future projects with him. Ezra was arrested in Hawaii last week on charges of harassment and disorderly conduct, before being released on bail. Also read: Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested for yelling obscenities and attacking a person for singing karaoke at a Hawaiian bar

The actor is best known for playing the Flash in the DCEU, a role he first played in Justice League (2017). He is set to star in his solo movie The Flash, which is set to be released in June 2023. With Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, who played Batman and Superman respectively, outside of the DCEU, Ezra, along with Gal Gadot, was to serve as the mainstay of the franchise for the foreseeable future. Now, however, that future remains unclear.

According to a report from Rolling Stone, WB executives recently held an emergency meeting after the star’s controversial arrest. The report stated that “the consensus in the room was to pause any future projects involving Miller, including potential appearances in the DC Cinematic Universe.”

On the middle night of March 27-28, Ezra was arrested after a bar fight. According to the Hawaii Police Department statement, Ezra yelled obscenities and also lunged at a person playing darts. He was later released on $500 bail ( $37,978 approximately). Days later, a judge ordered the actor to stay away from a married couple he had been staying with in Hawaii. Ezra had reportedly threatened them with physical harm and stole their documents, including their passports and wallets.

However, this is not the first time Ezra has sparked controversy. In 2020, a video surfaced online in which Ezra appeared to have strangled a woman in a bar in Iceland. Variety had reported, citing a source, that it was a serious altercation at the bar. According to the report, Ezra was later escorted out of the facility.

The actor will next be seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which opens in the United States on April 15. The actor plays Credence Barebone in the Harry Potter prequel series.