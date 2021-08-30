Flash, the young Barry Allen in a photo on the set with Andy Muschietti

On social media a photo was published and then deleted from the set of Flash, the new DC film directed by Andy Muschietti. Ian Loh has published a photo of him in the company of the director on the set of the film, in the bedroom of young Barry Allen. Filming on the film is currently still underway and will see the return of Ezra Miller.

The Justice League star reprises the role of Barry Allen / The Flash, joined by Sasha Calle as Supergirl and especially Michael Keaton again as Batman.

Ian Loh is the young actor who will play an infant Barry Allen and in the post, Loh celebrated the birthday of the director, Andy Muschietti.

Based on the appearance of the bedroom seen in the image, Barry Allen was an early 2000s kid, as the location features posters of Scooby-Doo 2 and Looney Tunes: Back in Action.

One of the most interesting aspects of the film is the return of Keaton: and it was the actor himself who explained why returning to the Batman costume was ‘insanely normal’.

Keaton played the character in Tim Burton’s Batman (1989), pitted against a madman Jack Nicholson as the Joker, and in Batman Returns (1992) opposite Danny DeVito as the Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer as the Joker. Catwoman.

Despite his entry into the film, Michael Keaton confessed that he didn’t understand several things about the Flash, and that he was a bit confused about the film’s plot and dynamics.