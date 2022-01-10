FLASH – Udinese, a positive player who played yesterday! Ramsey too with Covid – SOS Fanta

There are new cases of Covid in Serie A. From Juve to Udinese, these are the official announcements released in the last few minutes.

RAMSEY – There is a stop for Covid-19 at Juventus. It is positive Aaron Ramsey, the club has just announced with an announcement: “Juventus Football Club announces that Aaron Ramsey’s Covid 19 positivity has emerged. The player has already been placed in solitary confinement “. He is not a player caught in many fantasy football leagues, quite the contrary. He is free practically everywhere. However, it is news that can be of interest in a market key: Covid could slow down its sale in January, which is a possibility. His eventual farewell could also allow the club to take a reinforcement in midfield in this market. Ramsey’s season remains incredible, always absent.

UDINESE PRESS RELEASE – New cases also in Udinese. This is the press release: “Udinese Calcio announces that, following the outcome of new molecular tests carried out this morning, in addition to an additional staff member, a player who took part in yesterday’s match against Atalanta tested positive at Covid-19. The Club immediately activated all the protocols provided for by the regulations in force and informed the competent health authorities of the positive outcome of one of the elements that took to the field yesterday at the Dacia Arena. The members of the team group currently positive and in isolation are therefore thirteen (nine footballers plus four staff members) “. Udinese therefore have 9 positive players at Covid, one who played yesterday.

