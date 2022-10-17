Flash! UEFA threaten Paris over Messi’s arrival

Barely out of the Mbappé controversy, PSG could face another scandal concerning the arrival of Lionel Messi in the summer of 2021 after 20 years at Barça.

PSG Mercato: An open investigation for the transfer of Messi

After twenty years spent at FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi signed up for Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021. Unable to take on the Argentine star’s new contract financially, the Catalan club was forced to let her go. Long-time courtier of the native of Rosario, PSG did not hesitate to roll out the red carpet for the seven-time Ballon d’Or. An investment which is however criticized for the club of the capital.

Indeed, according to certain sources close to the file, in particular the site Foot-Transfers, the European Court will examine whether the signing of Messi by the reigning French champion did not violate UEFA’s financial fair play rules last year. Also according to the same source, the complaint was filed by a group of Barça supporters based in Lyon and will be examined next Tuesday by a chamber of the European Court in Luxembourg.

The group’s lawyer, Juan Branco, already considers the very fact that the complaint is discussed in court to be a success. As a reminder, Paris Saint-Germain were one of many clubs to be warned by UEFA over their spending and it was clear they couldn’t spend as freely as they wanted. Above all, pay 40 million euros annually to the 35-year-old Argentinian international. Moreover, the Pulga could continue with the Rouge et Bleu next season.

Mercato PSG: Messi close to an extension with Paris SG

Under contract until June 2023, Lionel Messi could stay another year with Paris Saint-Germain. Indeed, according to his biographer Guillem Balague, the former captain of Barça is today closer to an extension than a return to Catalonia or a free transfer to MLS, to Inter Miami.