Flash, will George Clooney return as Batman in the movie? Ben Affleck’s answer

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

If Spider-Man: No Way Home has made headlines for the possible illustrious cameos by this or that actor, his counterpart in the DC universe can only be the Flash movie, which already boasts the confirmed presence of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. But what about the George Clooney’s Batman?

IS Ben Affleck to answer the question during a recent episode of the talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live !.

The clever presenter manages to formulate the question in such a way as to make Affleck “spit it out”, even if it doesn’t look like it’s any toad to spit, after all.

Is George Clooney in the movie? And tell us, because you know that if he were here in his place, he would let him escape“Kimmel teases him.

Yes, that’s right, he’d just let it get away“Affleck agrees, but then adds”That that’s why I can tell you that no, there isn’t. Or at least, if there is, he didn’t come to tell me! Maybe he thinks I’d go and tell someone …“.

I mean, I may not have come to tell, but I honestly don’t think he wants to go back to wearing pointy ears and I don’t think it’s in the Flash movie. But if you think about it, I haven’t even seen Michael Keaton“he continues, making this curious detail known (does this mean that the two don’t share scenes together?).

However, Affleck’s words mirror what Clooney himself had said some time ago, when he explained why he won’t be in the Flash movie.

Either way, the segment ends with Kimmel saying to Affleck: “Maybe he didn’t reveal it to you just because he thinks you are the mole who reveals everything to the web … Listen, but are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the Flash movie?“.

Well, we might as well try, right?

