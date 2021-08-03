Flashback between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: all the background on the first “couple photo” on Instagram

After months of rumors, paparazzi and thousands of articles about the reunion of reunions, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have decided to formalize their flashback and win hands down the title of “couple of summer 2021”. the Bennifer they are back and have no intention of leaving: made the necessary presentations in the family, with their respective children, and tickled the curiosity of the fans, they came out in the open by participating in their first worldly event, the birthday of her friend Leah Remini, actress very popular in America and protagonist of series such as Bayside School and Family Tools.

The first social photo of JLo and Ben Affleck – That the couple has resumed dating is the worst kept secret in the history of gossip. A few weeks after the end of her story with former baseball champion Alex Rodriguez – with whom she had already planned twice the wedding, skipped first because of the pandemic then definitively for an alleged betrayal of him -, Jennifer Lopez found Ben Affleck, her historic ex-boyfriend. the two were engaged from 2002 to 2004 leaving then a step away from the wedding and taking each his own sentimental path: he then married another Jennifer, Garner (with whom he had three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel), JLo instead went to the altar with the singer Marc Anthony, with whom he had twins, Emme and Max. Both then had other long relationships and after finding themselves single at about the same time, they resumed contact. The understanding between them evidently has never waned, so much so that for months they have been inseparable and a few evenings ago they decided to come out into the open presenting himself hand in hand at the party of Leah Remini, who on her Instagram profile then posted a video of the party in which Lopez and Affleck also appear, hugged and happy (at 0.32). A strategic move also to silence those who say that their story is just a marketing move.

Lopez talks about the newfound love – We have not yet arrived at the official photo on their respective social profiles, but the shot at the Remini festival is an officialization full blown and in a few hours the frame went viral. After all, why hide if things are going well? After the hug at the Hamptons (on Independence Day) and the passionate kiss intercepted in Malibu by the paparazzi, even the words of Jennifer Lopez during a long interview with Apple Music 1, have cleared the field of any doubt. “I’m super happy, I’ve never been better,” he admitted. “I want the people who are close to me and who take care of me to know that I am going through a beautiful time. I got to a point that I’m fine with myself and I realized that when you reach this step, then extraordinary things happen to you, that you never imagined would happen again”. While never directly quoting Affleck, the reference to him is obvious.

A new home in Los Angeles for JLo – And if three clues make a proof, in their case we are facing the most total evidence. With a further detail that makes it clear how much the two believe that theirs is a flashback and not a heated soup, as the most malignant think. The couple is in fact moving under the track to shorten the distances and for weeks Jennifer Lopez has been looking for a home in Los Angeles: no cohabitation on the horizon, but the actress aims to find in a short time a new villa where she can move from Miami with his children, twins Emme and Max, 13 years old. Just a year ago he was one step away from shelling out $1.4 million to buy a ranch in Encino, a neighborhood of Los Angeles to the San Fernando Valley, but the crisis with Alex Rodriguez blocked the negotiations. In less than twelve months everything has changed and now “Affleck is helping her by introducing her to her contacts in real estate and giving her feedback on the perfect place to stay,” a source told and! News.