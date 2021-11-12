Flat bags: Tim down with nothing done on the board, take Pirelli

Listen to the audio version of the article

While the markets are about to close a quarterly season higher than expected – the luxury group Richemont And Deutsche Telekom they are only the last to show positive numbers – European stock exchanges are shy. A cautious start that comes after a week in which – between the rise in Covid cases and the record run of inflation in the US but also in Germany and China – the lists have struggled. So much so that worldwide the indices are set to close their first weekly decline since the beginning of October. In Piazza Affari, the FTSE MIB is not very moved, and among the big ones, Pirelli & C takes off after the quarterly report and the slight adjustment of the 2021 guidance on revenues and cash, Telecom Italia down with the stalemate on the board that instead it should have, according to the waited, restart the dossier of the single network and discuss strategic issues. Zurich backed by Swatch and Richemont shows the best performance.

Overall, investors are looking at the Fed’s future moves which, in light of the record high cost of living, could accelerate on tapering or, in the hardest scenario, raise interest rates already in the first part of next year. In the meantime, there are signs of a restart from China where ‘Singles’ Day’ – the largest online shopping event in the world, a sort of ‘black Friday’ but on a larger scale – recorded a new sales record for Alibaba. .

Buoyant Tokyo stock market: Nikkei closes up 1.1%

A lively session for the Tokyo Stock Exchange which closed a day well oriented right from the start, in the wake of the recovery recorded on the Nasdaq and thanks to the weakening of the yen against the dollar. The awakening of the US technology list has given wings to Japanese technology stocks. The NIKKEI 225 of the 225 leading stocks closed at 29,609 points. On the other Asian markets, Seoul gained 1.5%.

Toshiba, the split is underway. Three companies will be born



Toshiba splits into three. The Japanese industrial and technological conglomerate has confirmed the plan to split its activities within two years which will create three independent companies. Toshiba thus responds to the pressure of its partners who have long been asking for an enhancement of the group. In detail, two new companies will be created and will be listed. The former will group Toshiba’s energy and infrastructure businesses while the latter will focus on electronic equipment and data collection. The third company, that is the old Toshiba, will keep the other activities including the stake in Kioxia, the Japanese chip company and the stake in Toshiba Tec, the subsidiary already listed separately. Satoshi Tsunakawa, president of the group, comments in a note: “in order to improve our competitiveness, each business today needs greater flexibility to seize the opportunities and win the challenge in their respective markets”.