Flat Bitcoin and Ethereum, Dogecoin salt, Earth leap

At the time of publication, the major coins were in the green for the past 24 hours, as the global cryptocurrency market cap grew 0.92% to $ 1.910 billion on Wednesday evening.

What happened

In the past 24 hours Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gained 0.25% to $ 44,983.35; in the week the main cryptocurrency in the world lost 1.69%.

The second largest coin in the world by market capitalization, Ethereum (ETH), in the last 24 hours has risen by 0.77% to 3,037.83 dollars; in the last seven days ETH has recorded -4.46%.

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) – the third largest cryptocurrency in the world at the time of publication – had a daily rise of 12.3% to $ 2.16; in the past seven days, ADA has gained 17.86%.

In the last 24 hours the Shiba Inu themed coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rose 5.41% to $ 0.31; in the last week DOGE has seen an increase of 12.85%.

On Wednesday evening the highest daily coin was Voyager Token (CRYPTO: VGX), with a jump of 35.47% to 4.14 dollars; over the past seven days, VGX has gained 6.03%.

The token supporting the cryptocurrency trading service of the same name rose 34.83% over BTC and 34.01% over ETH.

Decentralized Finance Coins (DeFi) Land (CRYPTO: LUNA) e Avalanche (CRYPT: AVAX) continued their upward march, with LUNA and AVAX up 27.48% to $ 30.29 and 30.91% to $ 29.76, respectively.

In the last seven days, LUNA and AVAX gained 85.13% and 74.55% respectively; since the beginning of the year, LUNA has had a yield of 4,748%.

Because it is important

The rise in DeFi coins comes despite the fact that hacker attacks in this segment reach nearly $ 1 billion annually – according to Ciphertrace, a provider of blockchain analytics and cryptocurrency information.

According to Ciphertrace’s latest report on cryptocurrency and anti-money laundering crimes, hacker attacks in the DeFi sector continue to grow exponentially on a quarterly basis and become increasingly sophisticated, as evidenced by the recent attack on the Poly network.

The rise of DeFi-related hacker attacks; data courtesy of Ciphertrace

“The volume of attacks carried out by criminals in 2021 amounts to 361 million dollars; today that number has nearly tripled, as attacks in DeFi now reach $ 994 million, making up 90 percent of this year’s total attack volume, just over $ 1.1 billion.

Some Tuesdays white hat (aka good hackers) prevented a $ 350 million hacker attack that could have hit Miso, the fundraising platform of SushiSwap (CRYPTO: SUSHI), Coindesk reported.

As for the major cryptocurrencies, analysts are looking for institutional movements; David Mercer, CEO of LMAX Group – an exchange for institutional investors – said: “There is a wall of institutional money and we could see exciting new entrants in the custody, credit brokerage and aggregation industry,” CoinDesk reported in another report. .

According to Mercer, some institutional investors have increased their exposure to cryptocurrencies from a minority to a majority stake, and despite the popularity of altcoins, the analyst does not expect them to take over from BTC.

Mercer estimates that the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies will grow by $ 5 trillion within the next two years as major financial institutions set their sights on this space.

