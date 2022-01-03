Flat rate electronic invoice. The old reward regime falls but a more convenient one comes into play

With the extension of the electronic invoicing obligation also for flat-rate rates, the bonus regime provided for in favor of the latter in the event of total turnover documented only by electronic invoices is no longer valid. In fact, flat-rate taxpayers who opted for electronic invoicing for the total operations carried out could benefit from a reduction in the assessment deadlines from 5 to 4 years.

When the electronic invoicing obligation actually enters into force, flat-rate taxpayers will still be able to access a bonus scheme already provided for almost all taxpayers with electronic invoicing obligations.

Here’s what you need to know.

The electronic invoice also for flat rates

The electronic invoice will also be extended to taxpayers on a flat-rate basis and to those in the so-called advantage regime.

In fact, Italy has obtained the ok from the European Union for the extension of the electronic invoicing obligation until 31 December 2024, as well as for its extension to taxpayers exempted up to now, i.e. taxpayers on a flat-rate basis and taxpayers with a benefit regime. It is not yet clear what will happen to the other subjects currently exempted from the electronic invoice such as “the taxable persons who have exercised the option referred to in articles 1 and 2 of the law of 16 December 1991, n. 398, and that in the previous tax period have obtained from the exercise of commercial activities income for an amount not exceeding Euro 65,000. The reference is to amateur sports associations, pro loco etc.

The obligation is not already in place. In fact, the rule that puts pen to paper the extension of the electronic invoice has not yet been adopted by the Government. However, it is believed that the novelty could take effect from March onwards.

Farewell to the old reward regime. With tracked payments enhanced facilitation

Flat-rate taxpayers who had an annual turnover consisting exclusively of electronic invoices, until last year benefited from a specific reward scheme. In fact, the deadline for the notification of notices of assessment, pursuant to Article 43 of Presidential Decree 600/3, was reduced by 1 year or from 5 to 4 years.

In reality, this facilitating rule has not yet been repealed, but once the electronic invoicing obligation has actually entered into force, it will lose its effectiveness.

Flat-rate taxpayers will still be able to benefit from a bonus scheme provided for the majority of merchants with electronic invoicing obligations.

The reward system envisaged for the generality of taxpayers

Article 3 of Legislative Decree 127/2015 provides that:

The deadline referred to in article 57, first paragraph, of the decree of the President of the Republic October 26, 1972, n. 633, and the deadline referred to in article 43, first paragraph, of the decree of the President of the Republic of 29 September 1973, n. 600, are reduced by two years. The reduction applies only to taxable persons referred to in article 1 who guarantee, in the manner established by decree of the Minister of Economy and Finance, the traceability of payments received and made relating to transactions exceeding 500 euros.

In particular, the facility concerns taxable persons who produce business income or income from self-employment.

For these subjects, the terms of assessment on the annual VAT return and income taxes are reduced from 5 to 3 years. Specifically, for these subjects, the assessment notices must be notified, under penalty of forfeiture, by 31 December of the 3rd year following the one in which the return was submitted if:

they only issue electronic invoices through the interchange system (SdI) ed

make or receive payments by traceable means relating to transactions exceeding € 500.

Flat-rate taxpayers can also benefit from this regime.