Flat-rate regime: here are the new rules for VAT numbers!

2022 has arrived and, as expected, there is no shortage of important news to discover.

One of them concerns the world of VAT numbers and, in particular, all those who have joined the flat-rate scheme.

Before going to find out how this tax regime will change shortly, let’s get a better understanding of what it is.

In fact, according to what the Revenue Agency also affirms, it is a subsidized tax regime, intended for natural persons carrying out business activities, arts or professions.

Not everyone can join this simplified scheme, in fact, later on, we will also define what are the access restrictions in order to benefit from the flat-rate scheme.

Yet, there are not only such limitations. Indeed, starting from 2022 the rules change for all those who benefit from the flat-rate regime.

Among the innovations that were introduced following the Fiscal Decree, the obligation of electronic invoicing immediately jumps to the eye, even for those who adhere to this tax regime.

But let’s proceed in order and let’s define what will be the news concerning the flat-rate scheme during this new year.

For more information about the flat rate scheme, costs, news and advantages I recommend watching this video made by Federica Mutti:

The flat rate scheme is not for everyone: access restrictions!

First of all, it should be emphasized once again that not all VAT numbers can decide to access the flat-rate scheme.

But for what reason? Well, obviously there are access restrictions.

What are the limitations? I’ll explain it to you immediately.

First of all, it should be noted that the Budget Law relating to 2022 should not make any changes regarding these requirements.

In fact, those who want to join the flat-rate regime, that is a substitute regime of IRPEF for those who carry out business activities, arts or professions, must respect the rules we are about to see.

In the first instance, it is necessary not to exceed a maximum gross revenue limit which is set at 65,000 euros.

In addition, there is also an important one limitation as regards the expenses incurred which must not exceed 20,000 euros, also in this case gross.

But we’re not done yet! In fact, to be able to open a VAT number on a flat-rate basis it is also necessary not to exceed the limit set for income from employment or retirement which is set at 30,000 euros.

Flat-rate scheme: what are the other reasons for exclusion?

We understood what the basic requirements are to be able to access all the benefits offered by the flat-rate scheme. However, we have not considered what are the other important factors that could be the cause of exclusion.

Well, these causes are numerous and, consequently, it is good to know them in order to avoid receiving unpleasant surprises.

Who are those people who cannot be entitled to access the 15% tax (which, for the first five years of activity drops to 5%)?

The first category of persons who are excluded from the application of the flat-rate scheme concerns all natural persons who use particular schemes for VAT purposes.

Then we have the category of non-residents within the European Union or in another State which is covered by the Convention on the European Economic Area.

It is good to underline the obligation to produce at least 75% of the total income in Italy.

Have we finished the list of those excluded from the flat-rate scheme? Obviously not!

Thirdly, we have those who usually sell buildings or land.

Then who is there? We can also mention those who are also part of partnerships, associations or family businesses. In a nutshell let’s talk about those who hold shares in the company.

The last two categories of those excluded from the flat-rate scheme, on the other hand, concern the universe of dependent work.

First of all, you cannot join the flat-rate scheme if you will continue to work for the same employer for which you were previously employed.

Second cause of exclusion linked to employee work refers to an income (deriving from this activity) exceeding 30 thousand euros.

It should be noted that this last cause of exclusion does not apply to all those who have been fired.

Well, returning to us and to our main topic, we can say that we are almost certain that the limitations we have talked about in these paragraphs will not change in the course of 2022.

However, the most important change concerns the obligation of electronic invoicing, decided by the Draghi government to reduce the phenomena related to tax evasion.

Flat-rate scheme: the obligation of electronic invoicing arrives! Since when?

Yes, it would seem that electronic invoicing is becoming mandatory.

It was precisely the Tax Reform that sanctioned this obligation also for those who adhere to the flat-rate regime which, we recall, was excluded from this taxation.

Attention: it is good to underline that when we talk about the obligation of electronic invoicing for VAT numbers on a flat-rate basis, we do not yet have any official status.

What does it mean? I’ll explain it to you right away.

It is good to remember that our country has obtained the green light for this novelty from the European Union. However, it is necessary that ad hoc legislation is drawn up to deem such application mandatory.

Precisely for this reason, based on initial estimates and assumptions, we believe that the obligation of electronic invoicing for those who adhere to the flat-rate scheme it will be mandatory starting from March 2022.

Electronic invoicing obligation: how did it happen?

As we will have understood, this obligation was not foreseen for those who were in possession of a flat-rate VAT number, but was already established for the ordinary regime.

But let’s proceed in order.

In fact, theItaly in March 2021 had requested the extension of the VAT directive concerning the electronic invoicing obligation even after the end of 2021.

This is because, under the agreements previously in force, this obligation had to see its end on 31 December 2021.

Furthermore, again within this request formulated in March 2021, the Council was requested to extend the electronic invoicing obligation also for VAT numbers that had joined the flat-rate scheme.

But why did the Draghi government push towards the use of electronic invoicing?

To give a detailed answer to this question it is necessary to first understand the benefits of applying this methodology.

Indeed, it has been seen that the use of electronic invoicing has been useful in combating tax evasion and guaranteeing greater traceability of information.

So, after understanding what the main advantages are, it is good to know what the decision taken by the Council of the European Union was.

Well, the Council granted a derogation from the use of electronic invoicing until 2024. However, a very important change concerns precisely the flat rates.

In fact, as we have also said previously, the obligation of electronic invoicing will also be extended to the VAT number on a flat-rate basis.

Obviously, as we have also pointed out previously, for the moment this is a novelty without any legislative basis.

What does this mean? In a nutshell, we want to say that in order to obtain a real electronic invoicing obligation also for flat rates, it will be necessary to draw up an ad hoc law to regulate it.