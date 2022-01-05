Flat-rate scheme, electronic invoice: no rush to issue

Those who act on a flat-rate basis ask us if they are already obliged, in this first month of 2022, to issue an electronic invoice after the news read in the last few days. So let’s do some clarity.

Italy had asked Europe for the possibility of extending theelectronic invoicing obligation until 2024 and to extend this obligation to include taxpayers on a flat-rate basis who, up to now, are exempt from it

The electronic invoice for flat rates

We remember that, from 1 January 2019, for VAT numbers, in our country, there is the obligation to issue a digital invoice. Some categories of taxpayers, however, are exempt from it. Among these those who act in flat rate scheme or advantage.

For the aforementioned two types of VAT numbers, therefore, the electronic invoice has been made optional, leaving the possibility of a paper invoice. The only obligation of an electronic invoice has also been envisaged for these subjects where it is to be issued to the Public Administration.

The extent of the obligation

As anticipated in the introduction, Italy had asked Europe for authorization to extend the digital invoice until 2024 and to include flat rates among the obligated subjects.

The European Council gave the ok with Decision No. 2021/2251 published in the Official Journal of the EU on December 17, 2021. This does not mean an immediate e-bill obligation for the flat rate as the last word will now be with our executive.

In fact, one will be needed ad hoc standard of Italy which incorporates this novelty into our legal system. This also means that until this rule is adopted, the flat rates can still be considered exempt from the electronic invoice, unless it is to be issued to the Public Administration.

