Flat rates, pay attention to the next deadline: the news for March

The fiscal year has just ended and so, for the flat rate as for many other taxpayers, 2022 opens with a whole series of appointments with the tax authorities that it is important to keep track of on the calendar. By March 16, 2022in fact, the subjects under the subsidized regime will have to send – directly or through their intermediaries – the single certification 2022 relating to income produced in the previous year, taking into account the latest news announced by the Revenue Agency.

Flat rates, pay attention to the deadline of March 16

For the tax period 2021withholding agents must electronically transmit to the Revenue Agency, by March 16the certifications relating to employment income, self-employment income and other income, to be issued to the recipient by March 16.

THE terms which expire on a Saturday or a public holiday are extended to the first following working day and the electronic flow to be sent to the Agency consists of:

Frontispiece in which the information relating to the type of communication, the data of the substitute, the data relating to the representative signing the communication, the signature of the communication and the commitment to electronic submission are reported;

in which the information relating to the type of communication, the data of the substitute, the data relating to the representative signing the communication, the signature of the communication and the commitment to electronic submission are reported; CT framework in which the information regarding the electronic reception of the data relating to the mods is reported. 730-4 made available by the Revenue Agency;

in which the information regarding the electronic reception of the data relating to the mods is reported. 730-4 made available by the Revenue Agency; Single Certification 2022 in which the tax and social security data relating to employee certifications, assimilated and tax assistance and self-employment certifications, various commissions and income are reported, as well as tax data relating to income certifications relating to short leases.

It should be noted that the telematic transmission of single certifications containing exclusively exempt or non-declarable income through the pre-filled tax return can take place within the deadline for submitting the withholding tax return (form 770), i.e. by 31 October 2022.

The forms and the related instructions can be downloaded free of charge from the website of the Revenue Agency (Agenziaentrate.gov.it) or from that of the Ministry of Economy and Finance (finanze.gov.it).

Flat rate news 2022

Having overcome the obligation of electronic invoicing (here the Libero SiFattura invoicing system), the latest news that will concern flat rates in 2022 – and the intermediaries that handle the sending of CUs – is the one relating to point “6”, where the code “12” inserted in the 2021 Single Certifications, for the 2022 Single Certifications will be replaced by code “24”.

This is a section that concerns, in the case of compensation, those not subject to Withholding Taxpaid to subjects on a flat-rate basis referred to in Article 1 of Law 190/2014.

In point 513, on the other hand, the amount of withholdings made on the compensation relating to previous years subject to separate taxation must be reported, paid with the following tax codes: 1002, 1302, 1602, 1902, 1921, 102E, 115E and 123E. In the case of compensation paid to self-employed workers, however, the section relating to tax domicile must be completed only in the case of indication of the code “N” in point m1 present in the section relating to self-employment income.

Finally, in the section “Tax data” the sums and values ​​subject to ordinary taxation, compensation with withholding tax, those subject to substitute tax, those subject to separate taxation must be certified: