Flat stomach thanks to an unsuspected economic fruit that must be eaten at this precise moment of the day

It is useless for us to turn around and avoid, with our eyes, the electronic scale in the bathroom. These bridges, Easter and beyond, have left a clearly visible mark on our circumference. We had already struggled to dispose of those extra pounds inherited from the winter, but now we are back to the top.

After all, the food is so good in Italy that it takes a continuous foil to give up all these enormous culinary temptations. Sure, we can look for remedies. For example, going for a run outdoors, but doing these precise exercises. Or even starting to practice new sports that, perhaps, we had never faced before.

We have also discovered how a particular legume can contribute and not a little to deflate our stomach. In short, if it is true that on the one hand you are wrong, on the other, if you want, there is no shortage of ways to remedy. As they say, after all, health comes with eating. But it could be said that even a flat stomach comes with eating. That seems like a contradiction, but nature offers us many opportunities to confirm this sentence.

For example, we will have a flat stomach thanks to an unsuspected economic fruit. It is said that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. Thus enhancing the properties of this precious fruit that can be purchased at very low prices. It contains only 64.5 calories and has the ability to make us feel full, despite the low calorie content.

According to Humanitas experts, they help the health of the cardiovascular system. Its soluble fibers, like pectin, reduce blood cholesterol and normalize sugar and insulin levels. The insoluble ones, on the other hand, favor intestinal regularity. They are therefore useful in case of constipation and, of course, also in diets.

The ideal is to eat it in the morning as a smoothie, in order to support us for a good part of the day, avoiding harmful snacks. It must be organic, because it must be taken with the peel to help us with our flat stomach, promoting metabolism.

For example, with cinnamon and almonds. We wash and cut an apple into four parts and take 10 almonds. We put the apple with the almonds in 200 ml of oat milk. We blend everything. Let’s put on a little bit of cinnamon (which reduces blood sugar) powder and drink.

Alternatively, we can always make a smoothie with our apple. We squeeze half a lemon and take two slices of pineapple. We put everything in the blender with half an apple (with the peel), a glass of water, a few peppermint leaves.

Finally, we cut an apple into four parts. Let’s put it in the blender with 125 grams of Greek yogurt, soy milk. We also add 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1 of honey. Let’s mix and enjoy this drink, always in the morning.

