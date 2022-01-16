After the holiday season many of us are trying to get back into shape and find the right balance. During this period, in fact, it is perfectly normal to eat a little more and see your belly slightly swollen. Let’s not make a disease of this. In fact, if we have enjoyed Christmas, New Year and Befana with our loved ones, we just have to be happy, regardless of the weight on the scale. Obviously, however, the turning point comes for everyone. Therefore, it is normal that you want to get back in shape with a few simple exercises to find inner peace. And there are some very interesting ones, which could seriously help us achieve our goal.

Flat stomach with 10 minutes a day of these very simple exercises to do even after the age of 50

Unfortunately, not everyone can go to the gym. Often due to the commitments you have, in fact, you are unable to go to a specific center to take care of your body. But, anyway, we don’t have to worry at all. We can perform some very effective exercises right at home. It will be enough for us to have some basic tools, such as a mat to be more comfortable. Today we want to recommend some exercises that may interest many of us. And we could have a flat stomach with 10 minutes a day of these very easy exercises to do even after the age of 50.

Let’s start with the rotating plank. For those unfamiliar with it, it is a plank in which the hips are stimulated in addition to the abdominals. Let’s lie down on the mat, exactly as if we were doing a normal plank. Now, let’s first lower the left side towards the ground, rotating the torso, and then do the same thing with the right. We repeat the operation about twenty times on each side.

Here are the other two exercises to perform very simple and useful for our abdomen

After the last rotation, we immediately pull up the torso and do the plank we are all used to. Then, we tighten our abs, keep our back straight and grit our teeth for about 30 seconds. And finally, we have the fitball crunches. In this case, these are abs to be performed with the back resting on a large ball. Just keep your hands behind your head and, with your face facing the ceiling, push up without arching your back and keeping your neck still. If we don’t have the fitball, no fear. It can be found easily in any specialty store or online. Alternatively, we can replace the exercise with regular crunches. We repeat the exercises in sequence 3 times with a pause of about 30 seconds between each series.

Be careful though. It is true that these exercises can be very useful to us, especially because of their ease. But we cannot decide on a workout independently and without consulting an expert. Therefore, let’s contact our trusted doctor or a personal trainer to find out if the recommended exercises could create problems in our back or other areas of the body.

Deepening

These exercises to do for just 3 minutes a day will make our buttocks toned and firm