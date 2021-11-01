Business

Flat tire, emergency landing for a cargo plane at Milan Malpensa

Malpensa in a state of alert for twenty minutes, on Sunday afternoon, for a reported problem on a flight from Honk Kong. Upon landing, after hours of flight, the on-board instrumentation of a B777 reported too low pressure on a wheel of the main gear (the aeronautical systems control every part of the plane).

The emergency procedure on the runway began at 2.30 pm and lasted twenty minutes until the Boeing stopped on the runway (the alarm went off at 2.50 pm).

Inspection by technicians then confirmed that one of the truck’s tires was flat. No safety concerns, but the plane was taken to the hangar for maintenance.


