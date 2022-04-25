“Flatpak is not for Ubuntu,” says Mark Shuttleworth

Just three days ago Ubuntu 22.04 LTS was released and as expected, the new version of the Canonical distribution brought with it a good assortment of the most interesting news… and on the contrary, things that many of us have not had a hard time finding . Fortunately, the latter are less so, although they are not unimportant.

In particular, the growing importance of the packet format Snap in Ubuntu is something that many users dislike, especially when it is imposed in elements as delicate as the default web browser, offering poor performance and poor integration with the environment. But this is not going to go less, but more, judging by the words of Mark Shuttleworth, founder and CEO of Canonical.

But if Snap’s enforcement is bad, so is the outright refusal to consider adopting Flatpakthe main alternative to the previous one, not to its detriment, but as a source of additional software with which to expand the Ubuntu application ecosystem, given that Flathub has become one of the most popular Linux application stores.

The South African businessman underwent a round of questions due to the release of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and, according to OMG! Ubuntu!, one of them was related to Flatpak, about when Ubuntu will include support for the factory format… and it does not seem that it will happen in the short or even medium term, if it happens at all.

«I can tell right now that Flatpak wouldn’t work for us. I don’t think they have a security track record and I don’t think they have the ability to deliver the same execution integrity over time that Snaps have because we build those things into Snap.Shuttleworth comments. «I like people to have a diversity of opinions on how to solve the problem […] but I also believe that we will offer a much better experience to developers and users if we concentrate our efforts on something that can really advance“, Add.

It is understood that by Flatpak’s security history, Shuttleworth is referring to its design, how the format has advanced and how its security features have been implemented, not to specific problems as the Snap Store has had, although for Canonical it is an anecdote, which in a certain aspect it is, but…

… But that’s how it is? Because Shuttleworth does not give more information about the “security history” of Flatpak, one is left with the doubt and the CEO of Canonical does not say anything more in this regard.

«There are a huge number of published apps like Snap – clearly developers like the publishing experience, clearly consumers like the simplicity of having it [integrado en Ubuntu]“, adds Shuttleworth, which is true: the integration is very good and from the beginning, Snap has been well received by commercial developers. Unlike Flatpak, it should be noted, although everything has its perspective and when it comes to community support, Flatpak has taken the lead unambiguously for some time now.

And what about Snap issues? Execution times have been a reason for complaint for years and for now we are still waiting for a solution… while Firefox takes almost half a minute to appear on the screen every time you log in to Ubuntu 22.04… in addition to, for example, not being able to install extensions of GNOME through the browser due to the lack of integration derived from the use of Snap, another problem with the format.

«There are definitely places where we need to improve the Snap experience on desktop. Startup performance times seem to be very, very important, so that’s something we can focus on. And also manage the security limit […] manage the places where you deliberately want to take your app out of confinement“Shuttleworth explains. The bad thing is that intentions are not eaten and Snap has been dragging these problems for years.

In short, Snap yes, Flatpak no. As if they were lentils: take them, or leave them. Fortunately, for now, we can continue to do what we want with the system.