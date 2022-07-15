Flattering haircuts for round faces

Since last month, searches for the ‘best haircuts for round faces’ have increased 4,250% on Google. This may have to do with the fact that many of us are behind the best cuts according to the shape of our face.

for those with rounder faces (those where the width, at the level of the cheekbones, is approximately the same as the length of the face) will know what to get a correct hairstyle is key to balance and stylize the proportions.

‘With rounded faces, it is necessary to create points of interest and angles in the haircut in order to elongate the face,’ says the international creative director of Dom Seeley by Color Wow. ‘Longer hair is best suited for this face shape for that reason too, and it’s always better to style with soft waves, adding body and volume. This can help open up the cheekbones and jawline area, and add width and angles to help offset roundness.’

The stylist Frederic Fekkai he is also a fan of creating sharpness and good angles to soften the shape of a round face. he suggests ‘longer layers and pixie cuts‘ as good options. “I love bangs and longer hair to help minimize roundness,” she says. ‘And a good tip is to wear your hair combed to the side.’ When it comes to bangs, keep them long and loose, rather than ultra-short, as this is more flattering for this type of face.

In the meantime, a smart color app is a great way to style a round face and add dimension to all haircuts, while the right color makes the layers more prominent.

‘I love to apply color near the face; we do it a lot in the salon’, says the colorist to the stars, Nicholas Clarke, who works at John Frieda, London. ‘It doesn’t necessarily have to be dramatic, just a subtle difference in overall colour, it will add contrast and give an illusion of texture without layering.’ It’s like shining a light on your face, and it also makes skin looks younger and brighter.

Follow the directions of Mila Kunis, Gemma Chan, Kirsten Dunst and Selena Gomez, all with their best hairstyles adapted to their round faces:

Mila Kunis

Soft waves and lighter shades close to the face. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.

Kirsten Dunst

A natural bob. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.

Lupita Nyong’o

Afro hair in its splendor.

Kate Bosworth

With California highlights. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.

Emma Stone

Strategically placed bangs. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.

Cameron Diaz

In flowing waves in the style of Farrah Fawcett. Photo: Dave M. Bennett/Getty Images.

Gemma Chan

In this case the volume is at the bottom. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images.

drew Barrymore

With stylized but effortless-looking curls. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images.

michelle williams

With a modern pixie cut. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images.

Selena Gomez

Let it reach the shoulders. Getty Images

Miranda Kerr

Notice the lighter strand near the face. Photo: Jun Sato/Getty Images.

Gabrielle Union

With textured tips.

Chrissy Teigen

With perfect waves in balayage.

Jennifer Hudson