flaunt the suit with pants and bra top

The 36th episode of the Big Brother Vip, the Mediaset reality show by Alfonso Signorini. The episode ended with the elimination of Giacomo Urtis and Valeria Marini, and once again the spotlight on the love triangle between Alex Belli, Delia Duran and Soleil Sorge. The two “rivals” in love were dressed in an unusually similar way: a coincidence? However, it was much appreciated by the public Sophie Codegoni, who received immunity and at the end of the episode consoled Soleil by the pool. For the 36th episode he chose to give a drastic change to the look, giving up the beloved minidress and choosing a colored trouser suit.

Sophie’s trouser suit

During the episodes Sophie conquered the public with a glamorous, sensual style but always with a rock’n’roll touch. Her passion are minidresses that enhance her slim figure, such as the white knit dress with sweetheart neckline or the sequin dress she wore during the Christmas holidays. For episode 36, on the other hand, he decided to amaze everyone by showing off a colorful trouser suit, this season’s must-have outfit: grass green jacket with peak lapels and coordinated high-waisted trousers. The charm of the suit is in its versatility: Sophie Codegoni made it sexy with sparkling gold accessories.

Sophie Codegoni’s look for episode 36

Sophie in the gold bra top

Sophie Codegoni certainly could not give up a touch of sensuality in the look: she decided to follow the trend of visible lingerie leaving the jacket open over the bra top, a sparkling gold band. She then completed the look with sparkling jeweled sandals with straps and maxi gold hoop earrings, highlighted by the high, pulled ponytail, Ariana Grande style. The result? Also in this new “mannish” version Sophie Codegoni is confirmed as one of the most glamorous competitors of the Gf Vip.