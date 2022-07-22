Flavia Palmiero bets on a versatile 2022 trend

Blue, green, orange… This 2022 there are several color trends and they are presented in different garments or footwear. There is a color that is not named here and that has gone viral thanks to international celebrities like Anne Hathaway or national celebrities like Zaira Nara and Flavia Palmiero.

We are talking about the color pink. A color that shines by itself, that has power, that evokes femininity, that can be delicate, super extreme or sensual. Flavia Palmiero shows us three outfits where the pink is present and makes it shine.

Vest

Flavia Palmiero wears knitted vests with tight leggings. Photo: Instagram.

Flavia Palmiero He has his own clothing collection and leggings are his primary item. On this occasion, the driver chose a pair of rubberized brown jackets along with a white t-shirt, animal print sneakers and a vest. pink sleeveless and high neck.

A super cool and casual look that you can wear during halftime and even in winter with a blazer and a beige coat, where layers or the layering effect are generated that produces more volume in the upper area and more fit in the legs thanks to the tights.

Costume

The pink suit has been one of the most used this 2022. Photo: Instagram.

One of the most used suits and trend 2022 is the suit pink. Zendaya was one of the first actresses to wear it and many celebrities followed her like Flavia Palmiero. The actress was at the premiere of an animated film and arrived on the red carpet with an impeccable suit pink.

To the set of skinny pants and a blazer with an adjustable waist, the influencer added her classic beige shoes with a black toe and a black bag. Very flattering and super versatile is this simple yet glamorous outfit that you can wear together or separately.

Dress

Flavia Palmiero shows us the most sensual fuchsia dress. Photo: Instagram.

Flavia Palmiero She had several events at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and in one of them she opted for a colored satin lingerie dress pink fuchsia. The influencer added sandals with feathers and a round bag in the same color as the dress, a shade that greatly highlighted her skin.

It is common to find this type of dress in black, but if we look at it objectively, the same dress in a strong color gives another vibe to the look and takes away a few years. It is important to know that we must find a color that flatters the skin, depending on whether you have a cool or warm skin tone.

Flavia Palmiero one of the colors is animated trend 2022 As the pink in different outfits. Do you already have a garment of this color?

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!