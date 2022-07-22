Entertainment

Flavia Palmiero bets on a versatile 2022 trend

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Blue, green, orange… This 2022 there are several color trends and they are presented in different garments or footwear. There is a color that is not named here and that has gone viral thanks to international celebrities like Anne Hathaway or national celebrities like Zaira Nara and Flavia Palmiero.

We are talking about the color pink. A color that shines by itself, that has power, that evokes femininity, that can be delicate, super extreme or sensual. Flavia Palmiero shows us three outfits where the pink is present and makes it shine.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Academy Museum will pay tribute to Julia Roberts | Entertainment

4 mins ago

Thanks to ‘Barbie’, she is the highest paid actress in Hollywood

5 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian looks unrecognizable as she shows off a dramatic makeover with new eyes and a daring new hairstyle

16 mins ago

Today in history. Oscar de la Renta is born

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button