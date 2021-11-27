Flavia, the Rubiu beer that won the silver medal at the European Beer Star

Italy is increasingly on top of Europe. The ball in this case has nothing to do with it. But given the numbers of participants, theEuropean Beer Star it is comparable to what happened to our national team, intent on overcoming the prejudices and forecasts of the departure. Beer Flavia from Rubiu she wanted to show that she was on par with the other contenders, and she came out of that competition stronger than before. Twice beer of the year (in 2011 as first place, in 2018 honorable mention), it had already appeared outside the national borders by participating and winning the Barcelona Beer Challenge in 2020. An unequivocal signal for Fabrizio, Tiziana and Luca , who in 2009 chose to turn their passion into a job. The craft brewery of Sant’Antioco, in Sardinia, is therefore tinged with red, like the name of this company, Rubiu. A small company that has won some important awards in a short time.

Flavia, the origins

On this particular beer, we need to open a little parenthesis. Flavia takes inspiration from the mineral deposit of Piero Flavia, overlooking the rock of the Pan di Zucchero. The mine was already active in the seventeenth century, but only in 1920 it was decided to carry out some interventions (the two tunnels connected by huge silos) in order to build this great outlet on the Mediterranean, using the best technologies of the time. The materials could be transferred with extreme ease in the holds of the ships, in the direction of the main ports of France, Belgium and Germany. One of the companies that most influenced the growth of this site was Belgian, Vieille Montagne. A nation that in this case coincides with the style and shape of this strong blond ale, ideally created to strengthen the souls of the Porto Flavia miners after a long day of work.

The competition

This strength certainly served Rubiu at the European Beer Star. An event attended by 44 nations with 2,395 registered beers, and which saw the Sardinian company obtain an excellent second place with its lager beer, thus becoming one of the leading products for this sector. «This milestone – he comments to ANSA Fabrizio Melis, the owner of the Rubiu brewery together with Tiziana Cuccu and Luca Garau – testifies to the great commitment we put into every day in trying to produce a craft beer that tastes good for the consumer and with excellent organoleptic characteristics – says Fabrizio Melis, master brewer of the Rubiu brewery – No results can be achieved independently, this medal is the result of a continuous work done by us three partners and by all our collaborators, only as a team and with a lot of passion can these satisfactions be obtained “.