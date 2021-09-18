Flavia Vento, an incredible episode

The showgirl Flavia Vento is ready to return to TV; in the course of an interview she told about the time that Tom Cruise wrote to her.

After a short period of inaction from the small screen, we return to talk about Flavia Vento and her future projects. The showgirl, in fact, will be a guest of Nicola Savino’s new format, Back to school, a program that will see her return to school – where two children will be her teachers. “Eventually I will also do an exam supervised by them”He told Mowmag.com during his interview.

La Vento then told other anecdotes from his life, his new personal path and of the time when actor Tom Cruise wrote her. However, things did not go as you can imagine.

Flavia Vento: “he sent me photos”

What is the link between Flavia Vento and Tom Cruise? If you are thinking about show business, you are actually off track, because the connection is quite Scientology. The showgirl, in fact, has only recently revealed that she has become part of the American organization and that she is quite satisfied.

“I didn’t think I was generating all this interest. I know that it is often referred to as a sect but that is not true at all. It’s normal, they study the mind. I’m just doing lessons. Scientology it is based on caring for the mind. All of our childhood traumas are stored inside our brains. Thanks to the technique used by them, trauma can be removed. “

She also said she was sorry for her appearance on Big Brother and confirmed that if she had known Scientology before she entered the house, she almost certainly would not have been out so soon. The Vento then, before moving on to the most curious anecdote of the interview, also confided that she has been single for 11 years: “Not only have I been single all this time, I am also chaste”He joked with the portal reporter.

Finally, in relation to Scientology, Vento confided the strange anecdote starring Tom Cruise. The woman was contacted on Twitter by him – or so he believed – and even photos came from the account. For this he believed he was talking to the real actor, but apparently in the end it turned out to be a fake account.